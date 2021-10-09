Monroe man arrested on burglary charges at Monroe zoo

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday October 8, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in reference to a possible burglary.

During the investigation, officers were advised that a golf cart inside the zoo had been moved and had several misplaced items with it, as well as blood on the seat.

As officers were conducting the investigation at the zoo’s entrance, a man later identified as 35-year-old Dominic Hall came walking by from the north side of the zoo. Per zoo security, the north side is completely fenced in so the man must have exited the zoo.

Officers then began questioning Hall and were reportedly able to locate a bloody laceration on the back of his arm. After officers located a large pocket knife in Hall’s waistband, he began to walk away from officers when asked if they can remove it for safety.

During the incident, Hall reportedly pulled away repeatedly in attempt to resist arrest, and continued to attempt escape after being placed in handcuffs.

Per the arrest report, when Hall was being questioned, he claimed he was never inside the zoo and that he was high.

Dominic Hall was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: