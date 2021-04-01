Monroe man arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charges in connection to 2020 shooting

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested in connection to a May 2020 shooting on Rogers Street.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, the shooting happened on May 6, 2020, in the 1900 block of Rogers Street in Monroe.

Witnesses at the scene stated that a man was seen running from the area. Officers with the Monroe Police Department took the man, later identified as Quitron Eleam, into custody nearby.

Eleam told officers that he was shot at on Rogers Street and did not know who was shooting at him. He also told officers that after he started running, he hid behind a vehicle. Shortly after, bullets began to hit the vehicle.

Officers then spoke with Eleam’s ex-girlfriend who lived in the area. She stated that Eleam and her neighbor, who she knows as “Shugg”, got into an argument during which “Shugg” pulled out a gun. The woman then told police that 27-year-old Idaryion Fletcher then drove up and started arguing with Eleam. She continued and stated that Fletcher began shooting at Eleam, causing Eleam to run.

Fletcher’s criminal history shows he has been convicted of Simple Burglary and also Domestic Abuse Battery. Due to these convictions, Fletcher is unable to have a firearm. Fletcher is also not allowed to have a firearm due to an protective order against him.

Fletcher was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 31, 2021, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: