Monroe man arrested on Attempted Second Degree Murder charge

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars after police say he shot a person in front of his family.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Monday, January 6 in the early morning hours at a home in the 1100 block of Richwood Road.

Police say that 28-year-old John McGee and an unidentified victim got into an argument over a cellphone. That argument led to McGee pulling a small silver handgun and shooting the victim in the chest in front of several family members.

According to one family member, McGee pointed the handgun at her multiple times while threatening to harm her and not allowing her to leave the home.

Police say that children were in the home during the incident and witnessed McGee shoot the victim.

Due to a felony conviction in 2018, McGee is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

McGee was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

False Imprisonment

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

McGee’s bond has not been set at this time.

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on January 8, 2018.)