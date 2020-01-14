MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing an aggravated battery charge after police say he stabbed a man multiple times.
According to arrest reports, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Georgia Street around 4 AM on Tuesday.
When police arrived at the scene, 39-year-old Anthony Cooper was seen running from the victim’s vehicle. After a short chase, Cooper was captured when he fell while trying to round the corner of a home.
The victim stated that he had been stabbed by Cooper and had 6 lacerations to his back and shoulders. The victim told police he was certain Cooper stabbed while they were inside the vehicle.
Cooper denied the stabbing, but police say they found a knife on the ground in the area where Cooper was seen running from.
Cooper was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Aggravated Battery
- Resisting an Officer
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- UPDATE: Girlfriend of missing Delhi man pleads guilty to manslaughter
- Monroe man arrested on aggravated battery charges
- WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Former Louisiana resident charged with child cruelty and cruelty to animals
- Organization fulfills dream of local girl living with life-threatening illness
- JDPSO: Two arrested for allegedly burglarizing home with their young children present