MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to a church on White Street in Monroe in reference to a suspicious vehicle located behind the church. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 24-year-old Demontrell Smith and a 15-year-old female juvenile inside the vehicle.

Smith and the juvenile were seen having sex, and they were asked to get dressed and get out of the car. Officers investigated the incident and spoke separately with both Smith and the juvenile.

The juvenile explained to officers that Smith proposed that he would pay her $300 through CashApp to have sex with him. The juvenile agreed to the proposal, which is why they were seen having intercourse in the vehicle.

Once Smith was advised of his Miranda rights, officers also spoke with him to hear his side of the story. Smith said he and the juvenile exchanged messages agreeing to meet to have sex.

Smith added that he also believed the juvenile was 19 years old and only offered $20 or $30 after they had sex to assist her in buying some personal items. Although the female juvenile told officers that she told Smith she was 16 years old and Smith said he was 18 years old before they engaged in sexual activities.

Smith was handcuffed and arrested, then transported to the Monroe Police Department jail for booking. Then he was sent to the Ouachita Correctional Center for housing.

Smith received the following charges: