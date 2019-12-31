Monroe man arrested for firing gun in the air

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after he fired a gun in the air to celebrate the coming New Year.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were working on Tanglewood Drive on Monday evening when they heard five gunshots nearby. Deputies went to the 300 block of Dellwood Drive and found 23-year-old Autura Blackman along with another person.

When deputies questioned Blackman about the gunshots, he told deputies that three people he did not know were walking along Dellwood Drive with a .38 revolver. Blackman states that one of the people aimed the gun to the sky and fired in celebration of the New Year. That’s when Blackman says he asked to fire the weapon as well. Blackman told deputies that after he fired one shot he gave the weapon back to the original person, who left the area.

According to deputies, Blackman was arrested for firing a handgun in a highly-populated area in a negligent manner.

Blackman faces one count of Illegal Use of Weapons and is being held on a $4,500 bond at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

