Monroe man arrested for breaking into car at Surge Entertainment, stealing items

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man was arrested last week for breaking into a Surge Entertainment employee’s vehicle and stealing a computer and cash.

According to arrest reports, an officer with the West Monroe Police Department was called out to Surge Entertainment on Wednesday, January 20, in reference to a vehicle burglary.

The victim told police that his vehicle was parked in the Surge parking lot while he was working. When the victim went outside, he noticed that a window on his vehicle was busted out and his red backpack, which contained a Mac Book Air and $850 cash, was missing.

Between witness statements and surveillance footage, police determined the suspected burglar to be 18-year-old Kentrell Clark.

Police caught up with Clark at his home and placed him under arrest. Clark was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.