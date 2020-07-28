Monroe man arrested for beating a one year old boy

Monroe/West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (07/28/20) — On June 12, 2020, West Monroe Police Department responded to Oschner Hospital in Monroe in reference to a child abuse complaint.

The victim, a one year old boy, had signs of abuse on his back, arms, stomach, and buttocks.

There were multiple long whelps on the boy’s chest, stomach, and back. There were also small scars on the child’s buttocks.

The child’s mother advised he was last in the custody of Jamarius Elmore. With the help of Child Protective Services, the detective assigned to the case was able to make contact with Elmore.

Jamarius Elmore

Elmore agreed to come to West Monroe Police Department for an interview on July 27, 2020. Upon his arrival, the interview was conducted.

During the interview, Elmore admitted to striking the victim multiple times with a slipper on his back and stomach.

He stated that caused the whelps in those areas of the child. He also admitted the scars on the child’s buttocks were the result of him striking the child with a belt.

Elmore was read his Rights per Miranda and taken to OCC to be booked on the charge of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

