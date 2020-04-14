Monroe man arrested for attempted murder, drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested following a shooting investigation earlier this week.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Police Department along with HEAT team members were investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Bon Aire Drive where several vehicles and apartments were hit with gunfire.

During the investigation, 21-year-old Deangelo Maeshack, of Shreveport, admitted to being the shooter. Maeshack told police that he fire a 9mm handgun approximately 16 times at a green Grand Marquis that had 2 people inside.

Maeshack was taken into custody in the 300 block of Garden Drive. During the arrest, police executed a search warrant on the home.

A search of the home revealed 3 clear one pound vacuumed sealed bags hidden inside a black backpack. Police say that all of the bags contained marijuana.

When questioned about the marijuana, Maeshack told police that he supplied anyone who came to the home on Bon Aire Drive who wanted to smoke marijuana and always gives it to anyone who wants to smoke with him.

Maeshack was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS-1

His bond has been set at $500,000.

