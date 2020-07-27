Monroe man arrested for Armed Robbery, accused of taking food at knife-point

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man on one count of Armed Robbery after allegedly brandishing a large knife and taking food from a business without paying.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police officers were called to the Sonic Drive-In in the 4200 block of Pecanland Mall Drive on the morning of Sunday, July 26, in reference to someone taking food from the business without paying.

Employees told police that 42-year-old Michael Sims had ordered some food that morning. When it came time to pay, Sims allegedly refused. When the owner of the store asked for Sims’ money for the food, a verbal altercation ensued.

During that verbal altercation, Sims allegedly pulled out a “large kitchen style knife and walked away from the business with the food without paying.”

Officers found Sims walking in the parking lot of the nearby Target, still holding the large knife. Officers were able to get Sims to put the knife down and placed him in handcuffs.

Sims was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with one count of Armed Robbery. His bond has been set at $80,000.

(Note: The mugshot used within this article is from a previous arrest on March 31, 2020.)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: