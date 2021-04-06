Monroe man arrested, charged with Second Degree Murder for Monday morning shooting

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting that killed one person.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive shortly after 2:30 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The shooting activated the Shot Spotter detection system, sending officers immediately to the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that Rakeem Newell had been shot several times. Newell was found dead from his wounds at a local hospital shortly after the shooting.

During the following investigation, detectives with Monroe Police Department developed Antavian Rucks as a suspect.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, witnesses told police that Rucks was in the passenger seat of a vehicle driving east on Crescent Drive when Rucks leaned out of the window with a handgun and began firing, striking Newell.

Rucks was later arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Rucks is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center.