Monroe man arrested after threatening to kill people with plastic handgun

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a couple of people and threatened to kill them. Police later learned that the firearm was actually plastic.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police Officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of Halsell Street in reference to a man pointing a gun at two adults and a teenager while threatening to kill them. The victims told police they were in fear for their lives and thought the gun was going to be fired.

When the officer arrived on scene, she found 48-year-old John Edward Coleman. While at gunpoint, Coleman refused to comply with any of the commands the officer gave. The officer states in the report that Coleman began walking away from her and started reaching into his waist band.

A second officer then arrived on the scene and both officers were able to take Coleman into custody. While Coleman was being handcuffed, a plastic handgun fell to the ground.

Coleman was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges: