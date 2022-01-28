MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the overnight hours of Friday January 28, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to investigate a car theft on the 1000 block of Winnsboro Road.

After reviewing video footage, officers saw 35-year-old Travis Payton enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

Officers later located Payton at the scene of a crash in the victim’s vehicle on the 500 block of Thomas Road in West Monroe.

During questioning, Payne told officers that a friend of his named John let him borrow the victim’s vehicle. Per the police report, when officers advised Payne that the vehicle was stolen, he stated he didn’t know, but was willing to go to jail for the crime.

After being transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Travis Payton was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.