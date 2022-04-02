MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint.

The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom before approaching the register counter.

Photo Courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies reported that the victim then told Williams to leave, but he refused.

The arrest affidavit indicated that the victim told deputies Williams then broke the security glass on the counter before eventually leaving Skatetown. According to deputies, after reading Williams his Miranda Rights, they spoke with him and he admitted to all of the accusations.

Deputies reported that Williams said he just wanted to get his keys.

Authorities arrested and charged Williams with one count of Criminal Trespass and one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Deputies booked Williams into the Ouachita Correctional Center.