Monroe man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened just before 4 AM Thursday morning in the 800 block of Standifer Avenue. Police say a Chrysler 300 was found blocking the entire road.

Officers found 46-year-old Brian Piper asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake and the car in drive. Piper eventually woke up after several minutes of officer’s knocking on the window.

Police say that Piper had red/watery eyes, slurred speech, and an alcoholic smell coming from his breath.

The reports state that Piper did admit to police that he had taken several shots prior to the incident. A breath sample showed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be at 0.142%, well over the legal limit.

Piper was handcuffed and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with one count of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated and one count of Obstruction of a Public Passage. Piper is currently being held on a $1,150 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.