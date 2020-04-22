Monroe man arrested, accused of Third Degree rape

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

(Warning: The following details may be deemed too graphic by some readers. Reader discretion is advised.)

According to arrest reports, the victim told police that she came into contact with 49-year-old Gregory Turner at his home on South 4th Street in Monroe.

The victim says that Turner had her sneak into his bedroom through a window. The victim told police that Turner pulled down her pants and performed oral sex without her consent. She continued, stating that Turner then had non-consensual sex with her.

Detectives say that the victim’s description of the room and were evidence could be found matched with what they found during a search of Turner’s home. The victim also picked Turner out of a line-up of suspects.

Turner was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Third Degree Rape

Oral Sexual Battery

Failure to Appear (Warrant)

He is currently being held without bond.

