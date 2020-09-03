Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot

WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a Monroe man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing at Miro’s restaurant on Walnut Street in Monroe.

According to an arrest warrant for James Matthews, age 24, Fredrick Street, officers responded to a fight in the Miro’s parking lot on Friday.

Shortly after officers responded to the location, the victim arrived at Glenwood’s emergency room with five stab wounds. He said the stabbing occurred in the parking lot across from Miro’s.

The emergency room physician told police one of the stab wounds narrowly missed the carotid artery, and if the artery would have been severed, death would have occurred within minutes due to blood loss.

The victim had two stab wounds to the back and was also stabbed in the back of the head and side of the neck.

