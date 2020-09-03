WEST MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — According to our content partners at The News-Star, a Monroe man is facing charges after an alleged stabbing at Miro’s restaurant on Walnut Street in Monroe.
According to an arrest warrant for James Matthews, age 24, Fredrick Street, officers responded to a fight in the Miro’s parking lot on Friday.
Shortly after officers responded to the location, the victim arrived at Glenwood’s emergency room with five stab wounds. He said the stabbing occurred in the parking lot across from Miro’s.
The emergency room physician told police one of the stab wounds narrowly missed the carotid artery, and if the artery would have been severed, death would have occurred within minutes due to blood loss.
The victim had two stab wounds to the back and was also stabbed in the back of the head and side of the neck.
Click here to continue reading the article.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
- Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Brady-led Buccaneers
- House Democrats press Senate to take up Heroes Act for school funding
- Vidalia woman arrested for setting a car on fire next to an apartment
- Monroe man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in the neck following a fight in a parking lot