Monroe man arrested, accused of planning armed robbery that led to one person being killed

MONROE, La. — Another person has been arrested in connection to the November 5, 2020, armed robbery turned shooting that killed one person in Monroe.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, 19-year-old Kendarrius Robinson is accused of planning the robbery that eventually led to the death of Jacoby Looney.

On November 5, 2020, Monroe Police began investigating after a shooting victim, Looney, was found lying in the street. Looney was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police found two wallets at the scene, one belonging to Looney and the other belonging to Christian Girod. Girod later reported his work truck stolen by the suspect.

When speaking to police, Girod stated that he and Looney went to play video games at a home in the 1900 block of Joe G Street. When they arrived, two men surrounded the vehicle and ordered them out onto the ground. Girod told police that one of the men was armed and was pointing the weapon at him. Girod stated that the suspects took his and Looney’s wallets, and then he heard a gunshot. Girod and the suspects then all ran in different directions.

Girod told police that he and Looney were going to meet “KD” to play games, but “KD” never showed up. “KD” was later identified as Kendarrius Robinson.

Police found Robinson and when questioned, he stated that Isszavian Webb has used his phone to meet with Girod. He also claimed that Webb left with his phone and never returned it.

During another interview, Girod stated that he was sure he spoke with Robinson and not Webb. He said he knows it was Robinson because he knows his voice and they have been friends for 7-8 years.

Police developed another suspect in the case through witness statements. When speaking to that second suspect, he told police that Robinson had planned the robbery and was watching from the corner when it took place. Police also learned that Girod was selling 2 ounces of marijuana and Robinson was going to get one while Webb and the second suspect were going to split the other.

An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson and he was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: