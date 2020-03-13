Monroe man arrested, accused of multiple drug charges

MONROE, La. – Monroe PD HEAT say they have arrested Derrick Brooks who is accused of selling narcotics from his home in the 1700 block of Medra Drive.

HEAT issued a search warrant of Brooks residence as well an as arrest warrant for an investigation into cocaine distribution.

Authorities say during surveillance of the residence, they saw Brooks leave his home in a Gray Nissan Altima rental car.

Officials say they initiated a traffic stop and Brooks was arrested and advised of his Miranda rights.

HEAT went to Brooks home to serve the search warrant where they allegedly found:

Over two kilograms of cocaine, half being packaged for resale

A pill bottle containing suspected Hydrocodine, Oxycodine, Xanax

Four bottles/14oz of Promethazine/Codeine syrup

A springfield XDM 9mm. which was reported stolen

$11,624 in cash

Brooks was transported and booked into OCC on a $457,500 bond.