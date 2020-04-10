Monroe man arrested, accused of drug charges

MONROE, La. – A Monroe man has been arrested by the Monroe Police Department alongside HEAT team members after a narcotics search warrant found a half pound bag of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to authorities, they have arrested Dennis Blunt after authorities detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the arrestee’s home.

Authorities say Blunt admitted to placing a bag containing approximately 1/2 lb of marijuana inside the truck which was parked in the driveway.

Officials say a narcotics search warrant was conducted where they found approximately 1/2 lb of marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales and a large sum of currency in small denominations which is usually used with street level narcotics sales.

According to the arrest report, Blunt admitted ownership of the seized items, was arrested and transported to OCC for booking.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.