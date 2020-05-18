Monroe man arrested, accused of battering 3 police officers during the arrest

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of threatening to harm a mother and her daughter. Police say he also fought against officers during his arrest.

According to arrest reports, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Foch Street in reference to a disturbance.

The victim told police that she saw 36-year-old Richard Hilt standing in the middle of road in the 100 block of Carlton Avenue. When she asked Hilt what he was doing in the road, the victim says Hilt pulled a knife on the passenger side of her vehicle and began acting like he was going to cut the victim’s juvenile daughter. The victim also told police that Hilt threatened to stab them and claimed that he was going to shoot them. Hilt also allegedly threw a knife at the victim’s vehicle.

Police made contact with Hilt in the 4300 block of Foch Street and he was “immediately placed in handcuffs for officer safety.” Police say that Hilt became very uncooperative, resisting officers and even kicking three officers (one in the stomach and legs, the other two both in the legs) while they were trying to put him into the backseat of a patrol car.

Hilt was eventually placed in the car and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, but not before he damaged a molding on the patrol vehicle’s door. He was booked on the following charges:

Battery of a Police Officer (5 counts)

Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts)

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Aggravated Assault

Hilt’s bond was set at $26,500. Hilt has had one recent arrest by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for Disturbing the Peace – Drunkenness on January 17, 2020.

