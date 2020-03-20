Monroe man arrested, accused of assault and simple robbery

MONROE, La. – Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man in the 200 block of Davis Drive for multiple charges.

Police say they have have arrested Jamar Thomas who is accused of strangulation, false imprisonment, battery, and simple robbery.

According to the arrest report, Jamar Thomas had been dating the victim for 6 months and allegedly became angry after she asked him to pay for her car repairs.

The victim told officers that Thomas struck her on the backside of her leg and then wrapped a towel around her throat claiming he was going to kill her.

The victim stated he tightened the towel around her throat to the point she began to lose consciousness and then took the towel off but prevented her from leaving by holding her hostage overnight.

Officials say the victim was forced to drive Thomas to the store and on the way home, he took $50 dollars and a cell phone from her. After arriving in the 1100 block of South McGuire, the victim claims she was able to get in her car and escape.

Officers say they obtained an arrest warrant for Jamar Thomas and arrested him on charges of domestic abuse battery – strangulation, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and simple robbery.

Thomas is being held on a $61,000 bond.

