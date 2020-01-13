Monroe man arrested, accused of armed robbery

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he pointed a handgun at a cashier but left without any money.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened early Monday morning at the Circle K on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The cashier told police that the suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded money, but then the suspect walked out without any money.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white pants, red shoes, black gloves, a red mask, and a backpack.

According to the reports, officers came into contact with 27-year-old Shakkil Thompson near where the robbery occurred. Thompson told officers that a man in all black had just run by and dropped a backpack. Inside the backpack, officers found the robbery suspect’s clothing and a small handgun.

The officer noticed that Thompson’s jeans and socks were wet but his shoes were clean. The officer also noted in the report that the red shoes found in the backpack were wet and muddy.

After some investigation, police determined that Thompson was the robbery suspect. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He faces one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. Thompson is a convicted felon having served time for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was recently released in 2019.

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on April 8, 2019.)