MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the course of the past several months, Metro Narcotics has been conducting an investigation on a subject, 46-year-old Darrell Washington, who is allegedly distributing crack cocaine. On March 6, 2023, three Monroe residents were taken into custody by authorities for their involvement in this investigation.

While the investigation continued, authorities were able to acquire two arrest warrants for Washington for selling crack cocaine. On March 6, 2023, officers spotted Washington standing in a driveway on Roselawn Avenue. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but Washington decided to flee the scene, which caused a brief pursuit.

Washington eventually stopped at a residence and tried to escape the pursuit by entering a carport door. An officer grabbed Washington by his shirt, but the suspect slammed the door on the officer’s hand in an attempt to make him release him.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (46-year-old Darrell Washington)

While slamming the door on the officer’s hand, Washington received assistance from 47-year-old Chad Walker, who helped push the door to prevent the officer from entering the residence. While continuing to attempt entry, the officer observed Washington hand Walker a plastic bag that he took to the living area of the home.

Eventually, the officer was able to gain entry into the residence and take Washington and Walker into custody. During this incident, contact was also made with the renter of the property, 31-year-old Curtece Bonner.

Washington, Bonner, and Walker were all advised of their Miranda rights and questioned. Walker allegedly confessed that the bag Washington handed him contained an unknown amount of crack cocaine, and he hid it inside the living room couch.

Walker was then asked if there were any other narcotics on the premises, in which he admitted to having an unknown amount of marijuana inside the home that Bonner revealed is the residence of herself, Walker, and her five-year-old daughter. Once a search warrant for the home was obtained, several items were uncovered that were consistent with narcotic distribution.

According to authorities, Bonner advised that Walker had been selling narcotics from their home since December 2022 and did nothing to stop it despite her daughter living in the residence. Additionally, Bonner was aware of Washington’s felony warrant at the time he was in her home.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the three subjects were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Washington is being held on a bond of $57,000 and 10 different charges. Walker has eight listed charges and a $500 bond. There is currently no bond amount available for Bonner, but she faces five charges.