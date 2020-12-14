Monroe man accused of robbing, kidnapping two people at gunpoint

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of robbing and kidnapping two people at gunpoint.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The two victims told police that 26-year-old Errin Hall robbed them at gunpoint. The first victim said that Hall stole $116 from him and the second victim said Hall, who is her roommate, stole $200 from her.

The first victim also told police that Hall wanted more money out of the victim’s bank account and forced the second victim to drive them, along with two witnesses, to a store to retrieve the money from an ATM.

Once at the store, the first victim was unable to withdraw the $500 that Hall allegedly wanted. When the victim told Hall, Hall ordered the second victim to drive back home and leave the first victim at the store.

When police made contact with Hall at the home, Hall stated he knew nothing about a gun and denied committing the robbery.

The second victim and the witnesses then told police that Hall hid the gun in a white trash bag somewhere in the home. The gun was found in a trash bag hidden in between the springs of the living room couch. Police then learned that the gun was reported stolen by West Monroe Police.

Hall was then arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Armed Robbery (3 counts)

Second Degree Kidnapping (2 counts)

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

His bond has been set at $600,000.