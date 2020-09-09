Monroe Man accused of raping his wife

Crime

by: Isabel Albritton

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish deputies responded to a call about a disturbance Tuesday night at an apartment complex on highway 594 in Monroe.

When deputies got there, the victim said her husband, Norman Woods Jr, 34, tried to have sex with her, but she refused.

She said Woods grabbed her arms and threw her onto the washing machine and tried to take her pants off.

She also said Woods started performing oral sex after she told him to stop.

Woods was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center where he is facing one count of Third Degree Rape.

