Monroe man accused of kicking, punching, & threatening to kill woman over three days

MONROE, La. (9/2/2019) — A Monroe man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly holding a woman for three days against her will. Police say he punched, kicked, and threatened to kill her while she was held hostage.

**WARNING: Some of the details of this arrest are disturbing**

According to online arrest records, Monroe Police were called to an apartment off Filhiol Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night for a domestic disturbance.

Police say an informant told them they had not seen the victim for several days, and they heard loud noises coming from the apartment.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim. She said Willis England, 51, was trying to jump out of the back window. England was taken into custody by police.

The victim said she had been in a relationship with England for three years. She said for the past three days, England had held her in the apartment against her will with a knife.

She says he told her if she tried to leave, he would kill her. She says England forced her to perform oral sex on him, and he beat her with his fists over the three days.

She also said he kicked her in her vagina so hard, it caused extreme pain and she had trouble walking.

Police say they could see marks and injuries on the victim’s body.

England was mirandized and taken to OCC. He is charged with False Imprisonment/Offender Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, Violation of a Protective Order, and Domestic Abuse Battery/3rd Offense.