Monroe man accused of 2nd degree rape

WEST MONROE, La. — According to officers with the West Monroe Police Department, they have arrested a Monroe man, identified as Charles Reynold, who is accused of 2nd degree rape.

Officers say they responded to McClendon Street in regards to a sex offense in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 21.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the victim was found bleeding from several open wounds and their head and torso were heavily saturated with blood.

The victim claims she was drinking alcohol with a male friend but could not remember his name then stated the male tried to have sexual intercourse with her, although she told him no.

The victim then stated the male attacked her and then claimed her alleged attacker “could not get it hard” and she began kicking to get away.

According to the victim, she was able to hit the attacker hard enough and was able to run away.

Officials say they located a backpack in the parking lot of McClendon Street with a luggage tag with the name Charles Reynold on it. There were several pools of blood located near the backpack.

According to the arrest report, while officers were investigating this crime scene, Monroe Police Officers located Reynold in the 100 block of Desiard Street.

Officers noted Reynold had minor injuries and a substantial amount of blood on his clothing and body. Reynold was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was read his Miranda rights.

During an interview with Reynold, he allegedly told police officers he was drinking with the victim and then had consensual sex with the victim at a their house, which belonged to the victim’s family.

Reynold stated he left the location and then met the victim again approximately 40 minutes later in the area of McClendon Street.

According to Reynold, the victim wanted him to stay with her, so he left to go get his clothing under a bridge in Monroe. Reynold then told the investigators when he returned, the victim was bleeding from the head.

Reynold claimed he attempted to hug the victim but she hit him in the head with a stick. Reynold denied raping or battering the victim.

Charles Lee Reynold was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Rape. He is currently being held in Ouachita Correctional Center on a $200,000 bond.