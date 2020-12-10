Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust in Monroe

MONROE, La. — Authorities with the Monroe Police Department HEAT team say they have arrested suspect, Johnny Dean of Monroe, following an investigation into drug distribution.

According to a press release, a cooperating witness told authorities that Dean was selling an illegal substance known as “MOJO”, and marijuana from his residence in the 1600 block of South 10th St.

Dean, who is a convicted felon, also had an active warrant for his arrest accusing him of violating a Protective Order.

Once HEAT received the information, they proceeded to South 10th St. in Monroe where officials were able to take Dean into custody without incident.

During the investigation, authorities say they located other narcotics such as ecstasy, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana (MOJO) which they say was packaged for individual sale.

Courtesy: Monroe HEAT

Investigators say they also located a loaded AR-15 rifle with a 50 round magazine and a Taurus 9mm pistol in Dean’s vehicle.

Dean was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the various charges listed below: