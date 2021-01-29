Monroe drunk driver hits officer with chair, threatens to kill officers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe has been charged with several crimes after police said he was driving drunk, hit an officer with a chair, and threatened the lives of officers.

Curtis R. Ball, 35, is charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Driving on Divided Highways/Painted Centerline, Resisting an Officer, Battery of a Police Officer, Simple Assault of a Police Officer, and Threatening a Public Official.

According to the arrest report, Ball was driving south on North 18th Street shortly after midnight Friday when the 2006 GMC Yukon he was controlling crossed the white broken line and forced a Monroe police officer to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid getting hit. The officer said after stopping Ball he noticed Ball had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and smelled like alcohol. Ball was taken to the Monroe Police Department and given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST). The report indicated Ball did poorly on the sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test by becoming combative. Ball then allegedly hit an officer in the shin with a chair and threatened to kill officers.

Ball was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.