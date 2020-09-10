Monroe doctor arrested for more than 100 drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. David Scott Burkett was arrested Wednesday, September 9, after an investigation by Louisiana State Police.
According to Louisiana State Police Burkett is charged with 106 counts of illegal distribution of a schedule two drug.
Schedule two drugs are highly addictive, examples include methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl,
Burkett is facing several other charges including conspiracy to distribute a schedule two drug.
His bond is set at $992,000.
