Monroe doctor arrested for more than 100 drug charges

Crime

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. David Scott Burkett was arrested Wednesday, September 9, after an investigation by Louisiana State Police.

According to Louisiana State Police Burkett is charged with 106 counts of illegal distribution of a schedule two drug.

Schedule two drugs are highly addictive, examples include methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl,

Burkett is facing several other charges including conspiracy to distribute a schedule two drug.

His bond is set at $992,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories