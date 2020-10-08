Monroe couple accused of falsifying information to receive free Medicaid

MONROE, La. — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Monroe couple were arrested after an audit found they had provided inaccurate information to the Louisiana Department of Health to obtain free Medicaid benefits.

An arrest report claims Hanh My Nguyen and her husband James Quoc Vu had provided inaccurate information to the Louisiana Department of Health for them and their two children.

LDH allegedly paid managed care organizations an $38,324 in monthly premiums and $1,425 to healthcare providers on behalf of Nguyen and Vu, as well as their children.

During this period, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office claims Nguyen failed to disclose changes in her and her husband’s income to the Department of Health.

The arrest report states had Nguyen and Vu reported their income changes, they may have not been eligible to receive Medicaid benefits.

Hanh My Nguyen is currently charged with:

Obtaining Public Assistance by Fraud

False Swearing

Filing or Maintaining False Public Records

Medicaid Fraud

James Quoc Vu is currently Charged with:

Obtaining Public Assistance by Fraud

False Swearing

Filing or Maintaining False Public Records

Medicaid Fraud

Felony Theft

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have both already been released on bail.