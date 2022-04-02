MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured and one person dead.

The shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road.

According to police, two of the victims are in critical condition and two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating and reported that more information will be released as the case progresses, including the deceased victim’s name.