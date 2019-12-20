MNU: Two arrested in 15-month drug investigation

WEST MONROE, La. – (12/20/19) According to an arrest report, the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) have arrested two people following a 15-month investigation.

The MNU say they arrested Landon Hill and Desirea Hatfield in the 100 block of Stonecliff Drive in West Monroe.

The MNU claims they found over 2,000 suspected Xanax pills and approximately 1/2 a pound of suspected marijuana inside the residence. Agents also say they found scales and packaging material commonly used for narcotics distribution.

Agents also say they found suspected LSD and mushrooms as well as a loaded handgun.

The MNU says Hill and Hatfield’s infant son was in the residence at the time.

Hill allegedly waived his Miranda rights and admitted to selling narcotics and claimed Hatfield helped him by distributing them. He also allegedly claimed ownership of the gun stating that it belonged to his deceased grandfather and knows he wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Hatfield allegedly waived her Miranda rights and admitted she was aware of the marijuana in the residents but not the pills. She also allegedly admitted to selling drugs in the past.

Agents say Hill was convicted of possession of CDS III and IV back in 2014.

Hill was transported to OCC and booked in with a $60,000 bond.

Hatfield was transported to OCC and booked in with a $25,000 bond.

