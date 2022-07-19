NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man on aggravated assault charges after a camper trailer was destroyed by a fire.

Police responded to the camper’s location on Maplewood Lane just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

According to investigators, the fire also damaged a residential structure. Two people were reportedly asleep in the back bedroom of the house near the burning camper.

Police said Matthew Blount, who had been asked to leave the property early Monday morning, was identified as the suspect.

Blount is currently being held on three counts of aggravated assault (manifesting extreme indifferent to human life).