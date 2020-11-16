Mississippi man arrested after leading LSP on high-speed chase along I-20

WEST MONROE, La. — A Mississippi man has been arrested in Monroe after leading Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase down I-20.

According to arrest reports, 35-year-old Casey Jones was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Flight

Flight from an Officer

Careless Operation

Improper Lane Usage

No Driver’s License

Possession of CDS IV — Promethazine

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Reports say that a Louisiana State Police Trooper attempted to stop Jones’ vehicle after witnessing it cross the white fog line along I-20.

Jones’ allegedly continued driving, reaching speeds of 140 MPH on I-20, before crashing into a guard rail at the Hall Street exit. Police say that Jones’ attempted to run after the crash, but was taken into custody.

During a search of Jones’ vehicle, police found 7.5 gallons of Promethazine along with two handguns.

Police say that Jones is a convicted felon and also did not have a driver’s license.

Jones was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.