Mississippi man accused of drug distribution following early morning patrol arrest

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia officers were patrolling neighborhoods when an unfamiliar subject was seen riding a bicycle with a backpack at around 3:45 AM this morning in the area of John Dale and Lynn Streets.

Officers say they were patrolling the neighborhoods in response to a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Vidalia.

Officers made contact with the subject around Peach and Apple Streets.

The subject was identified as Nicholas Lee Hawkins with a Jackson, Miss. address but stated he lived in Natchez, officials say.

Officers noticed Hawkins had a flashlight on his person as well.

After talking with Hawkins, officers conducted a pat search and found Hawkins to be in possession of a fixed blade knife, a digital scale, and three baggies of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 9.8 grams in all.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute.