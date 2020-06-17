Mississippi man accused in 2016 homicide extradited to Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Mississippi man accused in the 2016 shooting death of Gregory Chatman has been extradited to Ouachita Parish.

According to court records, the shooting happened on November 19, 2016, in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.

On November 21, 2016, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home where they found 51-year-old Gregory Chatman with a single gunshot wound to the head. Records say that the home appeared to be ransacked and the victim’s vehicle and cell phone were missing from the home.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that the victim’s vehicle had been taken into Mississippi on the same night as the murder.

On November 29, 2016, officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol found the victim’s vehicle just south of Meridian, Mississippi. The driver told the police how he obtained the vehicle.

A search warrant was issued for the apartment where the vehicle was purchased by the driver. During the search, the occupants of the apartment told police that the vehicle was given to them by a man named John. 25-year-old John Avery Jones was then identified as the suspect through several photo-lineups, according to the court records.

Jones had already been arrested by the Jackson Police Department on an unrelated carjacking incident.

In April of 2017, OPSO Detectives spoke to Jones in the Hinds County Detention Center about the Kentucky Street homicide. When questioned, Jones initally denied being in Louisiana on that day or any day, but later told police that he wanted to confess because “the secret had been hard on him physically and emotionally.”

Jones stated that two women asked him to go to Monroe with them on November 19 to “turn a trick” because the “Jon was creepy.” Once they were at the home on Kentucky Street, Jones says that he and one of the women went inside. He stated that the woman and the victim went to the back of the home where Jones assumed they engaged in sexual activities.

Jones told detectives that he heard what sounded like an altercation when the women came out of the room and the victim followed, accused the woman of trying to rob him. Jones stated that the victim told them to leave and as they were exiting the door, Jones turned and shot the victim.

Court records note that Jones has numerous arrests in Mississippi for carjacking, narcotics, and weapons charges. It also notes that Jones was currently in jail in Mississippi awaiting criminal proceedings.

After three years, Jones was finally extradited back to Ouachita Parish and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: