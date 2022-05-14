PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County will held a news conference about a mother who has been accused of trying to kill her nine-week-old daughter.

Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott said the child was still alive on Friday, May 13. However, she is unresponsive due to her severe injuries and is on a ventilator.

On Thursday, May 12, police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road.

When officers arrived, they said another woman was holding the severely injured child. Emergency crews began first aid immediately. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where she is listed in critical condition.

Police said the child’s mother, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, ran into nearby woods when officers had arrived to the scene. She was arrested shortly afterwards. Jolley was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse of her child.

Chief Scott said Jolley’s actions were “deliberate and intentional.” He also said she has shown no remorse.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said if the child dies, Jolley would face a capital murder charge. She could also face the death penalty.

Jolley’s initial appearance in court will be on Monday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m.