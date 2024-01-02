Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing an elderly woman. The woman was also set on fire in Forest, Mississippi, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. She was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

The incident took place around 2 PM on Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was found to have been shot and had been set on fire.

The suspect has been identified as Sammy Patrick in connection with the murder. He is wanted for capital murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to Patrick’s arrest. If you have any information, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 469-1511.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact 911 if you see this subject or the vehicle he is suspected to be driving. Additionally, people are advised to not approach the suspect considering he is armed and extremely dangerous.

He is wanted for capital murder in Scott County, Mississippi and could be in Concordia Parish at this time.