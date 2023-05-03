LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Mexican man already convicted of multiple crimes received a new sentence Wednesday for his illegal reentry into the United States after previously being deported.

The new prison sentence for Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia will run consecutively with an existing 144-month sentence for attempted murder for a total of 302 months.

Palomerez-Heredia was charged after two run-ins with police in Star City in 2020 and 2021. The 45-year-old man had previously been deported in 2012.

In the 2020 incident, officials said police responded to a shots-fired call and found Palomerez-Heredia pacing and appearing aggressive and agitated. He struggled as officers took him into custody, injuring one officer after punching, scratching, and headbutting him.

In the 2021 incident, officials said Star City officers were again called to a shooting. When they arrived, Palomerez-Heredia began shooting at them from the front door of his home, forcing officers to take cover.

Officers were ultimately able to take Palomerez-Heredia into custody, police said. When they searched his home, they found a scoped 22-caliber rifle and 24 spent shell casings, and an additional loaded magazine.

On the day of the 2021 incident, officers with the Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Palomerez-Heredia on a federal warrant. Palomerez-Heredia has prior federal criminal convictions in 2006 for illegal aliens in possession of a firearm and in 2011 for deported aliens found in the United States.

For the 2021 incident, Palomerez-Heredia was sentenced to 12 years for attempted murder by Lincoln County Circuit Court.

United States District Judge Judge Brian S. Miller ordered Wednesday’s 158-month sentence to be served consecutively with the existing sentence. Upon release, Palomerez-Heredia will serve three years of supervised release.

Officials said the only condition of the supervised release is Palomerez-Heredia may not return to the United States.