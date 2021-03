MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Narcotics Unit (MNU) says they arrested five people for possession and distribution of drugs.

According to MNU Agents, they searched Richwood Road #2 and Cater Drive in Monroe on Wednesday, March 10, 2021; where they found large amounts of cocaine, heroin, MDMA pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, guns, and other items needed for drug distribution.

All were arrested and booked into OCC.