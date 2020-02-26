Meth ‘epidemic’ growing in Acadia Parish, according to Sheriff

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says methamphetamine is becoming a growing issue in the parish.

“This epidemic has taken over communities all over our nation and is no stranger to Acadia Parish,” said Gibson.

Gibson explains that meth is a synthetic chemical that is manufactured with various forms of amphetamine to boost the potency. He says common cold medicines are often used as the basis for its production and that it’s cooked with added chemicals such as battery acid, drain cleaner, antifreeze, and other dangerous chemicals.

“Our agency, as well as many other agencies, are dealing with a growing use of meth in our area, said Gibson, “The addiction is strong and the cost is cheap compared to other drugs, making it popular.”

Gibson says meth labs are considered to be explosive and are operated by people who are normally under the influence of the narcotic, which makes the use of a homemade lab extremely dangerous.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has had multiple meth-related arrests recently.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.