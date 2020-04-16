Metairie man arrested for simple arson in Ruston

RUSTON, La. — A Metairie man has been arrested on one count of Simple Arson in connection to a Wednesday night fire at a Ruston gas station.

Reports state that on Wednesday evening, Ruston Police Officers came into contact with 71-year-old Charles Jones at the Spirit Mart on Farmerville Highway. Jones was given a summons for multiple charges including open container, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace by intoxication. During the interaction, reports say that Jones tried to break a window on an officer’s vehicle with a chair and was very adamant about going to jail.

An officer also noted in the report that Jones was in possession of a cigarette lighter during the first interaction and that Jones had a red and gold blanket as well.

Later on Wednesday night, Ruston Police Officers were called back to the Spirit Mart for reports of a fire. The same officer who had dealt with Jones previously was on the scene and found a “burnt item that still had red fragments and gold fragments lying beside a gas pump at the Spirit Mart.”

The officer caught up with Jones at the Highway 33 exit ramp and noted in the report that Jones did not have the red and gold blanket anymore. When asked about the blanket, Jones stated that he set it on fire but would not say where he set the fire at. The reports state that Jones did not have the cigarette lighter anymore nor did he have the summons that he was previously issued.

Jones was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Simple Arson. His bond has not been set at this time.

