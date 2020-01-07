Marion man arrested on molestation charges

UNION PARISH, La. — A Marion man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts after he was involved with a 13-year-old Downsville girl.

According to officials, 19-year-old Jessy Dean was arrested on Friday, January 3, and charged with the following:

Molestation of a Juvenile ( 3 counts )

Pornography involving Juveniles ( 4 counts )

Indecent behavior with Juveniles ( 3 counts )

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile ( 4 counts )

The girl’s parents filed a complaint with on December 29, 2019, and through an investigation, detectives learned that the girl took her parent’s vehicle earlier that month and drove to Marion to meet with Dean at his home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl admitted to having sex with Dean and stated that they had been dating since July of 2019 when she was 12 years old.

Dean’s bail has been set at $285,000.

