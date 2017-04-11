Marion man arrested after threatening deputies with hammer

Photo courtesy: www.flooringclarity.com

A Marion man has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff’s deputies after threatening them with a claw hammer.

Vicky Delane McElroy, 55, of 357 Post Mill Rd., was booked Saturday night into the parish detention center at Farmerville charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1,500.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said that McElroy had called 911 and reported that he had fallen and was bleeding. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect sitting on his bed and highly intoxicated. The sheriff said deputies stated they found empty 40-ounce bottles of Old English liquor bottles on the floor and in a trash bag.

The deputies reported that McElroy started calling them obscene names and stating that he “could not stand white people.”

It was at this point when deputies said the suspect grabbed the claw hammer from under the covers on the bed and attempted to hit one of them. The deputy was able to disarm McElroy.