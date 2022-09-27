SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33. According to a release, both are from Many, La. and were sentenced for conspiracy to posses with the intent to distribute, methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area.

Thomas was sentenced by the United States District Judge, to 21 years and 10 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to evidence, Thomas sold methamphetamine to numerous people, authorities say. In September, 2021, law enforcement obtained video evidence when Thomas sold over 100 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions.

On September 29, 2021, agents witnessed Rivers drive Thomas from her house to conduct a drug transaction. Law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop, but Rivers fled the scene. Rivers’ fleeing led to a chase, in which deputies observed Thomas throwing a bag of white substance out of the window. Deputies located the bag and learned that it contained methamphetamine.

Thomas and Rivers were then arrested by law enforcement agents and a search warrant was issued for Rivers’ home. During the search, law enforcement agents discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, 60 ecstasy pills, and numerous prescription drugs in River’s residence.