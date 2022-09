CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A manhunt is underway for two male suspects who police say were last seen crashing a vehicle on Calhoun Barn Road in Calhoun, Louisiana after attempting a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office posted an alert to the public on their Facebook page Wednesday evening. You can read OPSO’s complete post below.

Authorities are asking if you see either of the suspects to call local law enforcement immediately.