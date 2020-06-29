Man who escaped from Work Release in Ouachita Parish arrested on Home Invasion, Domestic Abuse charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A West Monroe man who escaped from a work release program has been captured.
According to arrest reports, 28-year-old Brandon Berkley allegedly escaped from a Ouachita Parish Work Release program before going to his girlfriend’s home. Deputies say that Berkley broke into that home and struck the girlfriend several times in the head and face.
Berkley was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with the following:
- Simple Escape
- Simple Burglary
- Theft
- Home Invasion
- Domestic Abuse Battery
- Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation
