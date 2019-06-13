Crime

Man wanted for allegedly murdering his own father in Winn Parish

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:01 PM CDT

WINN PARISH, La. (6/13/2019) Investigators in Winn Parish want your help to find a murder suspect.

WPSO Sheriff Cranford Jordan tells NBC 10 they are looking for 39 year old Oshay Booker. Booker is 5'9" tall, and weighs 159 pounds.

They say he shot his father last night. They say it happened on Spillway Road.

The Sheriff believes Booker is headed out of state. He was last seen in a Honda Pilot SUV, forest green in color. If you see him, call 911.

 

